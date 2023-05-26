Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 325.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 299,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 140,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

