Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

