Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101,934 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in S&P Global by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $358.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

