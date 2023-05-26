Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $162.14. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

