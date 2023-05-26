Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) & TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and TSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 3.16 -$63.61 million N/A N/A TSR $97.31 million 0.14 $6.93 million $0.71 9.28

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Semantix currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than TSR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80% TSR 1.54% 10.34% 6.49%

Summary

TSR beats Semantix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

