Seiren Games Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $98,050.37 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

