Sei Investments Co. Sells 83,402 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $81,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.6 %

DLTR traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,590. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

