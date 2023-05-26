Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,699 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,496,000 after buying an additional 467,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,562. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.