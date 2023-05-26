Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,754 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. 643,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,354. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

