Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.73. 1,044,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,223. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

