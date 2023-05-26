Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.56. 913,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.14. The company has a market cap of $292.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

