Secret Price Tops $0.0042 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $1,409.82 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00062434 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024496 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003747 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00417319 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,890.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.