Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.40. 247,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

