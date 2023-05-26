Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,736. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.