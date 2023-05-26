Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,691 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $605.25. 108,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $608.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.