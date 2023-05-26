Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $68,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. 64,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

