Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is First Western Trust Bank’s 10th Largest Position

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.8% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

