Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $221.52

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.52 and traded as low as $212.50. Schindler shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 79 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.07.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.