Sara Weller Purchases 20,000 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Sara Weller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($37,810.95).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151.35 ($1.88). 924,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,141. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.50.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,235.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Virgin Money UK

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.60).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

