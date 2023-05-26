Sara Weller Purchases 20,000 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Sara Weller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($37,810.95).
Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151.35 ($1.88). 924,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,141. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,235.29%.
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
