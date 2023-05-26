SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $131.41. 615,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

