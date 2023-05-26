Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

C stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,282,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

