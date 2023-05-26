Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after buying an additional 118,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 688,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.