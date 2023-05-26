Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 332,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 77,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,541. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

