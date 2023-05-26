Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.9 %

TPL traded down $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,293.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,675. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,293.47 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

