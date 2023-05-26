Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.08. 8,692,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,723,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

