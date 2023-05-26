Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after buying an additional 2,206,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,827.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,882,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,977,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,983,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

