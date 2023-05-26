Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 7,461 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.