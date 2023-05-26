Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 153 ($1.90) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 93 ($1.16). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBRE. Shore Capital cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).

Shares of LON SBRE traded up GBX 8.98 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 134.18 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 156,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,287. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3,354.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

