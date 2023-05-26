Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on the stock.
SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 93 ($1.16) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).
Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 7.2 %
SBRE stock traded up GBX 9.02 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.22 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 158,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.86. The stock has a market cap of £335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,354.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
