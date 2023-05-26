Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on the stock.

SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 93 ($1.16) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).

SBRE stock traded up GBX 9.02 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.22 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 158,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.86. The stock has a market cap of £335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,354.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

