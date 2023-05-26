Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766 over the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,485,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 142,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after buying an additional 246,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.24 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

