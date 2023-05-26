Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.18.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$123.28. 1,298,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.