Royal Bank of Canada Increases PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $20.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at $234,246.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in PubMatic by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

