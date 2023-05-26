Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded up C$0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting C$57.52. 1,022,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

