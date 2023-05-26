Ross Group (LON:RGP) Shares Down 14.3%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 111,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Ross Group Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.13.

Ross Group Company Profile

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

