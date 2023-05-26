Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,630 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.19% of Rocket Companies worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. 798,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

