Ritu Favre Sells 3,494 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 1,050,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

