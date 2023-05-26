Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $59.39

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.39, but opened at $61.15. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 1,059,647 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

