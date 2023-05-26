Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $557.79

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.79 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 559.40 ($6.96). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 547.80 ($6.81), with a volume of 1,376,808 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.77) to GBX 660 ($8.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 600 ($7.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.34) to GBX 530 ($6.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.72) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 581.67 ($7.23).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,281.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.39.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,913.04%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.