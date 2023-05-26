Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE RONI remained flat at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,610. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

