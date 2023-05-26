RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $230.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $235.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.38.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $254.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.86. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

