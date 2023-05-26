RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $3.99. RF Industries shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3,567 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

