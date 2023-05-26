Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Up 332.0% in May

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the April 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 76.9% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 33,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $10,498,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after buying an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

