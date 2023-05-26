Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Revvity Trading Down 0.6 %
RVTY stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revvity has a twelve month low of $113.17 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10.
