Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 56.6%

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) traded down 56.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 74,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,909,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.40. The stock has a market cap of £25.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

