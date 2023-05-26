Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, an increase of 907.2% from the April 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Revival Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,344. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

