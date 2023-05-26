Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.98

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$99.98 and last traded at C$99.78, with a volume of 32847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.83.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.5726351 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

