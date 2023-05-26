ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.16.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.