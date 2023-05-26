Request Trading Down 5.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $84.13 million and $989,749.55 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,451.79 or 1.00013678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08452036 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,024,660.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

