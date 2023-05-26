Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Repsol Stock Down 2.5 %

REPYY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

