Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.
Repsol Stock Down 2.5 %
REPYY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
