Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,625. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

